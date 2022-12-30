Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab completed hat-trick of titles in the second XI when they defeated Balochistan by 83 runs to lift the title of Cricket Associations Challenge (One-Day event) in Karachi on Thursday. Central Punjab, earlier this season, won the Cricket Associations T20 and Cricket Associations 4-Day Championship titles. Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 154 with Balochistan’s Muhammad Ibrahim Snr taking 5-27. In return, Balochistan were bundled out for 71 in 24 overs. Arham Nawab bagged four wickets for the winning team. In the second contest on Thursday, Sindh defeated Northern by 73 runs. Batting first, Sindh scored 202 in 43.5 overs with Saad Baig scoring 84. In return, Northern were dismissed for 129 in the 46th over with Muhammad Hammad scoring 52 in the losing cause. Afnan Khan took 4-30 for the winning team. In another fixture of the day, Southern Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 48 runs. Batting first, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 285 in the 49th over. Moinduddin struck 116 runs. In return, KP managed to score 237-9 in 47.5 overs as their last batter Haseeb Khan was not available for batting. For the winning side, Uzair Mumtaz took 3-51.