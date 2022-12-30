Share:

KARACHI-An accountability court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case. The accountability court announced the reserved verdict on Agha Siraj Durrani’s plea seeking bail in assets case.

The bureau had filed a reference against the speaker, his brother Agha Masihuddin, wife, son, daughters as well as 13 others before a NAB court in 2019 for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means. He had been arrested in the premises of the Supreme Court last year after a three-judge bench turned down his plea for pre-arrest bail and instead directed him to surrender before the national graft buster.

One killed as car falls

into construction pit

At least one person was killed and another suffered injuries after a car fell into an excavation pit in Karachi. According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Dalmia area where a car fell into an excavation pit of an under-construction building in Karachi’s Dalmia area. After receiving information, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Kamran.

Police say the accident occurred due to the non-availability of a protective wall around the deep excavation of the under-construction plaza. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.