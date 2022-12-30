Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Thursday said that making Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) financially stable was the first priority.

“Work is underway to upgrade the college into a university. The eighth convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College will be held on December 31, in which degrees and medals will be awarded to 500 MBBS and BDS students. The main problems of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital have been identified and soon the hospital will meet the expectations of the citizens. To eradicate black sheep, legal action will be taken against the staff involved in corruption, I believe in field work instead of sitting in the office,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at the headquarters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, here.

Principal Karachi Medical and Dental College Professor Dr. Nargis Anjum, Governing Body of the College and Faculty members and professors were also present on the occasion. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the federal government had proposed measures to save energy, hoping that the decision will be acceptable to all the stakeholders. He said that they would go towards the electronic charged parking system in the city. The Administrator said that KMC was honored that it was the only local body in the country under which a full medical college was running. “Due to COVID-19, the KMDC convocation could not be held for the last two years. It is a very happy occasion for the students and their parents which the college management is trying their best to make it memorable,” he added.

He said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was the third largest hospital in Karachi which is in dire need of attention. In the past, this hospital was famous for its excellent performance.

The Administrator said that Sindh government and the Governor Kamran Khan Tessori are focusing on improving the hospital. In response to a question, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that legal action will be taken against the officers or other employees who ask for bribe. “They will be dealt according to law,” he said. The Administrator said that all the departments had been directed not to hold back the files even for a day and to take all possible measures to facilitate the citizens visiting the KMC offices. He said that revenue departments were also being fixed and all systems were being made computerised and transparent. Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that KMC was proud that it was fulfilling its responsibilities in the field of education along with providing medical and other facilities to the city of Karachi.

He said that Karachi Medical and Dental College is an important educational institution under KMC which was established in 1991. Initially, 50 students of MBBS and 10 students of BDS were given admission in the college, while today 250 students of MBBS and 100 students of BDS are given admission every year. “This journey of development has not stopped and work is going on to make it a university,” the Administrator said. He added that its KMDC teachers have a very important role in bringing this college to a prominent place in the field of education. During and after coronavirus, the teachers and students of KMDC did not allow interruption in the continuity of education.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman hoped that they will continue their efforts with the same dedication to make the college stand out internationally.