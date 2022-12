Share:

Al-Hamra Arts Council Lahore will organize a grand night of Sufi music at 6 pm tomorrow at Al-Hamra Open Air Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

The famous singers Saine Zahoor and Tahseen Sakina will perform music based on Sufi poetry.

Executive Director Hamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi SAID Sufi music has a unique and prominent place in our music.

He said everyone likes to listen to mystical words based on feelings and emotions.