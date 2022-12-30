Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 22 kg of ice and six kg of hashish and arrested three drug peddlers during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items. According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force recovered 4 kg of ice from the trolley bag of the accused who was going to Bahrain from Islamabad International Airport. The force arrested the accused. In the joint operation, ANF and FC in Khyber seized over 18 kg of ice and six kg of hashish from the car and arrested two drug pushers. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.