LAHORE - Aram Bagh Girls Club won the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Girls Basketball Tournament after defeating Bahria College by 18-14 points in the final played at International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court. From Aram Bagh Club, Rehana Asif scored 6, Isa Bela 4 and Maryam Zuberi 4 points while from Bahria College, Umama Khan 6, Nusrat Khan 5 and Fiza scored 3 points. Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif and Muhammad Muaz supervised the final while Aqsa Ali, Feroza Bhatti and Amila Khan performed the duties of technical officials. The tournament was organized under the aegis of Karachi Basketball Association and Usman Basketball Club under the patronage of Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed. Additional Commissioner Karachi Kanwal Nizam Bhutto was the chief guest and gave away cash prizes, certificates and trophies to the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Usman Club President Shahida Parveen Kayani, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatun and others. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Kanwal Nizam Bhutto said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the first Muslim Prime Minister and the young PM, who also won the honor of becoming the president of the Oxford University Union with her ability. “We should follow her footsteps and contribute well to earn good name for our country.” On this occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that for his services for promotion of basketball, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will be awarded Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gold medal on January 5 while Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed Gold Medal will be given away to Dr. Afshan Rabab for promoting and patronizing sports.