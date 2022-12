Share:

LAHORE - Asif Bachani of Hyderabad beat Adnan Khan of CA Club 6-2, 6-2 in the 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Beach View Club Clifton Karachi. In men’s singles quarters, Shahab Khan beat Dhuraf Das 6-2, 6-2. In U-17 singles quarters, Kashan Tariq beat Muneer Derbari 6-3, 6-0. In U-13 singles quarters, Rohab Faisal beat Arman 4-0, 4-0, Faiz Ilyas w/o Nibras Malik. In U-11 singles quarters, Aidh Imran beat Syed Abdullah 4-2, 5-3, Arman Akbar beat MeerAbbas 0-4, 4-2, 4-2 and Arsh Imran beat Emre Ashraf 4-2, rtd. In ladies singles semis, Eschelle Asif beat Haya Qureshi 6-4, 6-1. In girls U-15 singles quarter, Zunaira Zahid beat Hibah Rizwan 4-2, 4-2. In U-15 doubles quarter, Faiz/Bilal beat Shehzeen/Ayan 8-0. The finals and closing ceremony will take place on Friday and will be graced by Amir Niazi, CEO Afeef Group, as chief guest