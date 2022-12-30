Share:

LAHORE-Avari Hotel Lahore, Pakistan’s luxurious five star hotel, relaunched its restaurant “The Mughal Court” on Thursday.

Lahore’s prominent figures, influencers, food bloggers and corporates were there to experience authentic flavors which tickled the most discerning taste buds, making it a finest dining experience. The menu was meticulously researched for selections of dishes, aroma, taste and presentation, drawing directly from original recipes. Amongst the wide varieties served to the guests were the authentically prepared ‘Missi Roti’, ‘Murgho Badaam’, ‘Kastoori Kabab’, ‘Bukhara Mutton Pulao’ and ‘Lab e Mashooq’. The food was fresh and prepared with superior ingredients, pronounced creativity, and complimented with prompt service. The aroma of authentic spices, interiors and music were the indicators of the legitimacy of this Mughal theme restaurant. With the royal food and luxurious ambience, the place is a complete gear of fine dining and luxurious service. Avari Hotel Lahore has always been a melting pot of different mouth watering and exotic cuisines like Japanese, Chinese, Pakistani and Mughalai. “The Mughal Court” is an epitome of beauty designed to reflect the opulent setting of the royals with a lavish traditional Mughal cuisine, where the quality of food and service is always spot on.