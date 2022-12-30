Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo said that Balochistan govt had accept­ed most of the demands of Haq Do Tehreek and there is no more justification for poli­tics of agitation.

Addressing a press confer­ence here on Thursday, Home Minister said HDT had besieged the port city of Gwadar and the government has no option but to disperse the protestors.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh accompanied the Home Minister during the press conference. He noted that the Balochistan govern­ment made frequent and non­stop attempts to clear roads and disperse the protesters peacefully. “HDT leadership had 42 demands, he said add­ing that the provincial govern­ment has accepted almost all the demands of the HDT.

“Yesterday, the protestors of the Haq Do Movement tried to damage government property, he deplored. “When someone will challenge the writ of the government, the law will also come into action,”

The Minister stressed that the future of Balochistan and our next generation is linked to the ongoing CPEC and other de­velopment projects in the city.

To a question, the minister said during the ongoing pro­test in Gwadar, the govern­ment has been showing pa­tience for the last four days, as miscreants armed with heavy weapons were spoiling the peaceful environment.

The minister categorically contradicted the allegations of torture and arrest of women in Gawadar and said no such incident has taken place.

Blaming the government for attacking female protesters is a deplorable attempt to gain political score, said the min­ister. The minister requested the women and people of Gwadar not to be misguided by the miscreants and said the government is mindful of respecting women