MUZAFFARGARH - Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala, on Thursday arrested an accused from Muzaffargarh involved in harassing a female student. The accused arrested was identified as Amjad Afzal. He had been blackmailing a university student for two years by editing her pictures. The team confiscated the mobile phone of the accused and recovered edited pictures of the complainant girl. Amjad was running a mobile shop outside the university.
Agencies
December 30, 2022
