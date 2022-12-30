Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala, on Thursday arrested an accused from Muzaffar­garh involved in harassing a female student. The ac­cused arrested was iden­tified as Amjad Afzal. He had been blackmailing a university student for two years by editing her pictures. The team confis­cated the mobile phone of the accused and recovered edited pictures of the com­plainant girl. Amjad was running a mobile shop out­side the university.