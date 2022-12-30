Share:

PESHAWAR - according to the annual performance report for 2022 released by Trans-peshawar, Zu peshawar, peshawar’s Bus rapid Transit (BrT) system, experienced continuous growth and increased popularity in 2022. This year saw a significant increase in ridership, usage, and popularity for this first-of-its-kind 3rd Generation BrT system. The system had 74 million riders, which is 45% more than the 51 million ridership figures from 2021. since its inception in august 2020, Zu peshawar has reached a record total ridership of 130 million. In addition, female ridership has increased by 30%. The number of daily passengers has reached a high of 270,000, with approximately 70,000 women. This year, approximately 400,000 Zu Cards were issued, bringing the total number of issued cards to 1.4 million. The system is constantly expanding as a result of its growing popularity and demand. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 62 new buses arrived in pakistan, adding to the existing fleet of 158 buses. In addition to increasing the number of buses, new routes are being added regularly. a new express route, er 10, from hospital Chowk to Kohat adda, was also operationalized in the first half of this year, while 5 new routes have been approved and work has begun on their implementation in early 2023. This year, Zu peshawar also integrated with Google Maps for improved passenger convenience, allowing passengers to easily locate their nearest Zu stations and better plan their journey with Zu. passengers can use Google Maps to find the shortest and quickest route from one location to another by selecting the public transportation option. This year’s upgrades to the Zu peshawar mobile app include the ability to recharge the app via Omni shop, view travel and recharge history, and view bus schedules. The Zu Mobile app now includes ZU card balance information and a recharge option, which has been well received by the public. Zu peshawar also gained popularity on global platforms by receiving four international awards: the Gold standard BrT system award, an honourable mention in the sustainable Transport Award, a finalist for the World Resources Institute’s prize for Cities, and the Best smart Ticketing program award. It was also showcased as a model bus rapid transit system on several international platforms, including the asia and Pacific Transport Forum 2022, the paratransit in asia webinar, and the Mobilize Virtual webinar. Zu Bicycle sharing system has also grown in popularity this year. This year, the bicycle system received over 2400 registrations, a 300% increase over the 591 registrations in 2021. Zu Bicycle has been used for over 140,000 trips in 2022, which is nearly four times the 27,000 trips taken last year. The number of helpline calls decreased significantly as the system gained acceptance and recognition among peshawar residents. During 2022, the Zu peshawar helpline received and resolved approximately 3000 calls for information and complaints, a significant decrease from 2021, when the figure was close to 10,000. Furthermore, approximately 3000 requests for information and complaints were resolved via Transpeshawar’s social media platforms. with tireless efforts to reduce pollution in peshawar Transpeshawar also completed its Bus Industry restructuring program (BIrp) and scrapped over 500 old buses and waggons. Zu Peshawar is the country’s first metro system to generate revenue other than fare revenue. advertising contracts worth rs. 350 million were signed in 2022. Transpeshawar has also been actively involved in the city’s beautification. Tehkal and phase 3 hayatabad have had their beautification projects completed. Tuck shops have also been installed at 21 stations, and an aTM has been installed and made operational at the University of peshawar and the Mall of hayatabad station. Last but not least, vulnerable segments of society such as special people, transgender people, and women were accommodated in the system, and specialised staff training was arranged to accommodate them following their needs. This initiative has increased their ridership.