MULTAN - MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has issued orders for immediate resolution of online complaints registered on Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS), Roshan Pakistan Portal and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC). He issued instructions to resolve various issues of billing, transformers, power theft, line fault, supply of new connections, low voltage, installation of new transformers, replacement of damaged and burning meters, tripping and other electricity related issues immediately.
Agencies
December 30, 2022
