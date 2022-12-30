Share:

MULTAN - MEP­CO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, has issued orders for immediate reso­lution of online complaints registered on Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS), Roshan Pakistan Portal and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC). He is­sued instructions to resolve various issues of billing, transformers, power theft, line fault, supply of new con­nections, low voltage, instal­lation of new transformers, replacement of damaged and burning meters, trip­ping and other electricity related issues immediately.