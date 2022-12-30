Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Asim Munir yesterday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the security situation in the country in the wake of rising terrorist attacks. Sources told The Nation that the agenda of the NSC, being held today, also came under discussion. During the meeting, the army chief took the PM into confidence on the decisions made in the corps commanders meeting in the context of counter terrorism and assured full support to the government for any decision to fight the fresh wave of terrorism. Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) for today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to discuss and review strategy to counter the fresh wave of terrorism in the country. Official sources confided to the Nation that Ministers for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Ullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb would attend the meeting. Chairman Joint Chief Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu, and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum would attend the meeting. Sources said the meeting would be briefed about the fresh wave of terrorism in the country and elements behind it. The meeting would also be briefed about security situation at Pak-Afghan borders and cross border terrorist attacks on border posts. In the light of the briefings the committee would review the national action plan and expected to accord approval to it for launching full scale operation against militants and their bases.