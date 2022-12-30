Share:

I am glad to say that Argentina won the FIFA World Cup which was Messi’s biggest dream to accomplish. The man proved that it is a game of brain and focus. Today’s match was really heart-touching and interesting due to Messi and Mebapa and I could feel that the match was just between them, not country to country since they both showed their best. Unfortunately, Messi became the champion and hopefully, Mbbapa will come stronger next time. I was impressed by their performance in the final match.

In the last world cup, he said I will win it and did it. I am feeling honoured and proud of Messi that he won it by his enthusiastic performance. I hope that Argentina will show its best again next time. Congratulations to Argentina and Messi.

SHAKIR KB,

Kech.