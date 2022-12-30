Share:

LAHORE - The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the promotion ranks of the officers of different wings and units of Lahore police was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Thursday. Capital City Police Of­ficer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, SSP Ad­ministration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SP Anti Riot Force Sajid Khokhar and other senior of­ficers were present on this occasion. The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar and DIG Investigation Athar Is­mail pinned badges of the promotional rank on 117 police officers in a graceful ceremony. The congratulations letters on the promotion were also distributed among the promoted officers. As many as 46 head constables (HCs) were promot­ed to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.