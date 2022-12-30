LAHORE - The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the promotion ranks of the officers of different wings and units of Lahore police was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Thursday. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SP Anti Riot Force Sajid Khokhar and other senior officers were present on this occasion. The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar and DIG Investigation Athar Ismail pinned badges of the promotional rank on 117 police officers in a graceful ceremony. The congratulations letters on the promotion were also distributed among the promoted officers. As many as 46 head constables (HCs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.
