LAHORE - In the wake of an increase in corona cases in the neighbouring countries, the Punjab government has decided to tighten precautionary measures across the province, enhancing testing and con­tact tracing of suspected patients. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Civil Sec­retariat to review the measures being taken to prevent corona and smog. Among others Provin­cial Health Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dr Akhtar Mali and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumba attended the meeting. Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials of the Health Department to further improve the reporting system and monitor the situation of corona virus on a daily basis. He said that corona vaccination of 29 percent people in Punjab has been completed, which would help contain spread of the virus to a great extent. Dr Akhtar Mali asked the health department to keep an ample stock of corona vaccine and said that guidelines related to corona should be imple­mented in all districts. He said that the health de­partment should also issue an advisory regard­ing wearing masks to prevent the harmful effects of smog in Lahore.