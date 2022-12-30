Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that the government has strengthened the role of border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting of the Na­tional Command and Operation Cen­tre (NCOC), which was held here at the National Institute of Health (NIH) to discuss the COVID-19 situation, the minister said that there was a sur­veillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

He said that the situation was com­pletely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional in the coun­try to remain vigilant and was ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that Border and Health Ser­vices Pakistan was ensuring the imple­mentation of international health reg­ulations. He added further steps were being taken to strengthen the role of Border and Health Services Pakistan.