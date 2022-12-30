Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Thursday directed all police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working at various projects across the district Faisalabad.

Visiting Chinese engineers’ camp at FIEDMC area, he reviewed the security arrangements and direct­ed the security officers to make the security more tight by ensuring three-layer security for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security on high alert during movement and trav­eling of Chinese from one site to another. In this regard, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

The CPO also visited FIEDMC police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to take appropriate steps for arresting crimes at maxi­mum extent especially in and around industrial ar­eas. Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town Divi­sion Zunair Cheema and others were also present on the occasion.