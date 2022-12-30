Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the Wall of Kindness (Deewar-e-Meharbani) for needy and deserv­ing people on the wall of the Dis­trict Industrial Home Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner distrib­uted sweaters, warm caps, socks, gloves, shawls, shoes, and jackets to deserving children, women, and senior citizens.

He said that work is being done for the welfare of deserving peo­ple. Philanthropists are playing their role to provide warm clothes in the winter season. He said that maximum relief should be provided to the people through the Wall of Kindness.

Assistant Commissioner Baha­walpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed, Man­ager Industry Tahira Hafeez, and philanthropists were present.

FACILITATION CENTRE OPENS TO HELP CHOLISTAN PEOPLE IN LAND SALE, PURCHASE

Commissioner Bahawalpur Divi­sion Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thurs­day inaugurated the One Window Facilitation Center for the sale and purchase of land to Cholistan peo­ple under the Act-19.

This center has been established near the office of Additional Com­missioner Revenue.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Di­vision has said,”The biometric system, online NADRA record ac­cess, and verification process will be done under one roof. Revenue staff along with the representative of Cholistan Development Author­ity’s Colony Branch will be present on the spot.”

“According to the procedure, the allottee and the buyer along with two witnesses will appear with the original identity card along with the area ‘numberdar’. Online records will be entered into the computerized system along with photographs and their thumb impressions into the bio­metric system.”

MEETING REVIEWS DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES OF CHOLISTAN

Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur Zahid Parvez Waraich chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for Development Schemes of Cho­listan here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the devel­opment works of Derawar Fort and the construction of the model vil­lage. The project will cost a total of Rs 192 million.

The DC said that the renovation of Derawar Fort and the construc­tion of the model village should be completed within a stipulated time. He said that the construction work should be inspected properly and all matters should be done with transparency.

He said that beautifully designed signboards should be installed from M5 to Fort Derawar for the convenience of tourists.

Deputy Director of Develop­ment Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said,”Antique-style tiles will be in­stalled and grassy lawns will be made in the Derawar Fort. Under this scheme, 10 huts are being con­structed and a cultural gate will be constructed at the main entrance of the Model Village.”

He said,”26 shops will be con­structed in the model village and a local handicraft market, an under­ground water tank, and public toi­lets will also be part of it.”