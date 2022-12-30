Share:

The deteriorating economic situation continues to cause alarm and panic, especially as some warn of a potential sovereign default. This speculation and growing uncertainty pushed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to give an online address to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), where he reiterated that the country would not default on any international payments including foreign debt. While acknowledging that the country finds itself in an exceptionally tight spot, the FM expressed his confidence that the country has the potential to stage a comeback.

The uncertainty surrounding the IMF programme is adding to the anxiety at the moment, and the country also has to make debt repayments of over $1 billion to two commercial banks early next month as foreign reserves continue to deplete. While it is good to see the FM communicate with key stakeholders to assuage concerns, the statement had a minimal impact on jittery investors as the stock market dipped by another 524 points and the rupee closed at Rs 226.37 to a dollar on Wednesday.

Despite an appreciation of how severe the issues are, the FM still chose to point the blame at the PTI government and reminisced about the situation back in 2016. This approach is not helpful, especially considering that the PDM government has been in power for eight months now and has failed to bring in the stability it had promised.

Instead of resorting to populist rhetoric and critiquing the IMF, the FM must focus on substantial measures that can get us out of this precarious situation.

While the government is confident of arranging funding worth $31 billion to repay foreign debt and finance the current account deficit (CAD), there is a need to restart production for export and local consumption to slow down the outflow of foreign exchange. With the inflationary curve plateauing in many parts of the world, Pakistan could also see some respite going forward, but for that it will be crucial to manage artificial inflation and keep the rupee in check.