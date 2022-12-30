Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday the court timing was over and it would be strange if courts worked after due time.

The court, he said, must uphold its verdict. His statement comes in wake of reaction of the representative of the ruling coalition in centre on the recent order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local government election in the capital city on Saturday.

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should resign if he could not provide security for the election. “It’s not Mr Sana who is entitled to hold election but the ECP”, he added.

He went on to say that the ECP was working as a subsidiary of the government, and if the ECP did not conduct election tomorrow, it would tantamount to violation of the court’s order.

The PTI seems to be in favour of holding the LG elections on Dec 31 as PTI chief Imran Khan had, earlier, urged the public to fully participate in the election.