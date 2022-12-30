Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that rehabilitation of flood victims and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructures was a big challenge for a developing country like Pakistan. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month. Shehbaz Sharif said hundreds of lives and billions of dollars had been lost this year due to flash floods in Pakistan. He vowed to make every possible effort to accommodate the floodstruck population. The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions was also expected in the conference. He directed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Information and Planning to make the event successful as rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure was a big challenge for Pakistan. The conference would be co-chaired by UN secretary general and PM Shehbaz Sharif in Geneva. The French president would also participate through a virtual link from Paris. At the climate change conference in Geneva, he said, the government would convey to the world the plight of Pakistan’s flood-hit people. The proposals and detailed plan of action regarding the conference were presented before the meeting. Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, talking about devastating floods, said on Thursday that Sindh was passing through one of the most challenging times of its history, and rehabilitation of flood-affected population and infrastructure was a major challenge. He said torrential rains that occurred in July and August which claimed 801 lives.