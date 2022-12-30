Share:

A massive flour shortage has hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme.

As per details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

Now a 1-kilo bag of flour is sold at Rs130 which was previously available at Rs125 in the province. Whereas the 20 kg is sold for Rs 2500, the 50 kg bag is raised from Rs 6000 to Rs 6500. The 100 kg large bag now cost Rs 12000.

The flour mills association said that the hike in prices is the result of inefficiencies of the government. If flour is not provided to flour mills then the situation will get worse.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken important decisions regarding the subsidized gas supply to fertilizer companies, the wheat flour scheme for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and others.

The ECC approved the RLNG supply on subsidised rates to Fatima Fertilizers and Agritech from October to December this year.

Moreover, the committee also approved the continuation of the Sasta Atta [subsidised wheat flour] Scheme under the Prime Minister’s relief package the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) till June 30 – 2023.

The ECC also approved the disbursement of funds for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).