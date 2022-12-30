Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo, Future Fest, will take place at Lahore from 6th to 8th January, 2023.

This year, the conference is hosting a historic delegation of Saudi startups & venture capitalists who will meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment. “The Saudi tech ecosystem is growing very fast. In Pakistan we have the talent and startups that can support this growth. At Future Fest, we are proud to be the catalyst for this partnership and to provide a platform for greater collaboration and growth and indeed a new dimension to what is an already historic relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.,” said Arzish Azam, CEO of Future Fest/Ejad Labs.

The delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists includes Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Merak Capital, Misk Foundation, Tracking.me, Diggipacks, Khwarizmi Ventures, Derayah Financial, ILSA Interactive, Takadao and senior representatives from Digital Enablement Partner, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Invest Saudi.

“The digital economy, powered by innovation and technology, has recently, grown at an unprecedented rate, now becoming the backbone of our societies. The Digital Cooperation Organization being multilaterally focused on achieving digital prosperity for all by empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, is leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a founding member state of the DCO and with its thought leadership, and through opportunities like enabling Future Fest, we at DCO are strengthening the already solid relationship we have with Pakistan to bring prosperity to us all,”said Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

The provincial government of Punjab collaborated with Future Fest for providing a secure venue for the 3 days event. Earlier, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) became the official partner for Future Fest 2023 through an MoU between PITB DG e-Gov Sajid Latif and CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam. Punjab IT Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid, PITB Director Communication & Coordination (C&C) Wing and PITB Joint Director Freelancing Wing Ahmad Islam Syan were also present at the occasion. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Home, Prison, and Information, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal have also assured their support for Future Fest 2023.

“With more than 95 million students and a high appetite for private tutoring, Pakistan is becoming a desirable hub for global EdTech companies, and we’re excited to explore expansion opportunities there through our participation at Future Fest 2023,” said Khalid Abou Kassem, Founder & CEO at AlGooru, a leading EdTech startup.

Dedicated to using technology to pave the way for the future of Pakistan, Future Fest 2023 is a 3-day event, which will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries to foster discussion on the future of life itself. Entrepreneurs, decision makers, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators will discuss the most important aspects of current times and how technology can play a positive role to #SaveTheFuture. This year the event will host 50,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from 30+ countries.