KABUL - G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on the Taliban to “urgently re­verse” a ban on women working in Af­ghanistan’s aid sector.

The ban is the latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year.

The Taliban also barred women from attending universities earlier this month, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

The G7 ministers along with those of Australia, Denmark, Norway, Swit­zerland, and the Netherlands said in a joint statement they were “gravely con­cerned that the Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order… puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitari­an assistance for their survival”. “We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said in the statement is­sued by Britain’s foreign ministry.