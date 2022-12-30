Share:

Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser claimed that the incumbent coalition government had offered them a long-term interim government set-up during backdoor talks.

Speaking with private news channel, Asad Qaiser claimed that the government offered PTI a long-term interim government set-up which was immediately rejected by the party as “it will be unconstitutional”.

“The Constitution has no provision for long-term interim government,” he said, adding that PTI was ready for talks with govt on elections date.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that PTI will not accept the move of forming a technocrat government in the country and will resist.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry termed the news of forming a technocrat government in Pakistan ‘stupidity’ and added that the country is facing a severe political crisis.

حکومت کو ہٹا کرطویل عرصے کی ٹیکنو کریٹ حکومت بنانا ایک اورانتہائ احمقانہ سوچ ہے،ملک کا بحران معاشی سے کہیں زیادہ سیاسی ہے صرف عمران خان کو روکنے کیلئے اس طرح کی اسکیمیں بنانا ملک کے مفاد کوپس پشت ڈالنے کے مترادف ہے، واحد حل الیکشن ہے ہم اس قسم کی ٹیکنو کریٹ حکومت کی مزآحمت کرینگے https://t.co/3YuOQBUtju
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 28, 2022

The PTI leader said ‘schemes’ to keep Imran Khan out of politics are not in favour of Pakistan. Terming general elections as the only solution to the country’s problems, he added that PTI will resist the move of forming a technocrat government.