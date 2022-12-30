Share:

The federal government prepared an intra-court appeal to challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court ruled to hold the local election on December 31.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon while reacting to the verdict said that the order of IHC was apparently contrary to the law and constitution and it cannot be implemented in such a short time.

“The court should not have announced that verdict which could not be enforced,” he added.

He said that according to his information, the majority of the employees of the Election Commission were on vacation, and if elections were not held tomorrow, the order would be of no significance.

As per sources, the government started preparations for filing an intra-court appeal after receiving the verified copy of the verdict.