Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not want the country to become economically stable. Talking to a private media channel, the minister said the government was steering the country in the right direction and the rumors of any imminent default were baseless. Criticizing Imran Khan, Ahsan Iqbal said, “Imran Khan divided the nation on political basis and wanted to create unrest in the country.” Imran’s use of impolite and abusive language against the political opponents was spoiling the youth and promoting indecency among the young generation, he added. Reacting to Imran Khan’s alleged audio leaks, the PMLN leader said, “Imran Khan, today, is reaping what he sowed in national politics for many years.” The PML-N was against culture of character assassination in politics regardless of who the victim of such disclosures was, he said. Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday dispelled the rumors related to default risks of the country and called for adopting export oriented policies for public and private sector to accelerate export led growth. The minister made these remarks while chairing a roundtable on ‘Conducive Business Environment’ organized by the Ministry of Planning Commission on Thursday. The roundtable was attended by the representatives of relevant ministries, chambers of commerce and other relevant stakeholders. “A specific political party is propagating the rumors about the country’s default for the political objectives; however, Pakistan has come out of economic crises successfully after taking tough decisions,” he said. The minister said that anyone who talks about the default of the country is Pakistan’s enemy and the politics of those who declare Pakistan as default will default soon. To promote private sector investments, we need to create an enabling and investor-friendly environment in the country while emphasizing to increase exports to up to 100 billion dollars. The problems faced by the country will be solved under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who has adopted the path of stability while moving the country in the right direction, he added. Furthermore, he said that China offers Pakistan a ‘potential export market’ which we must take advantage of while emphasizing the importance of local and foreign investors in the country which he believes should be top priority. “There are immense opportunities for exports in the Chinese market but unfortunately, Pakistan has only 3 billion dollars’ contribution in China’s 2250 billion dollar exports which must be increased, ‘’ remarked the Minister. The Minister asked country’ s chambers of commerce to take special measures in increasing exports to China while reiterating that the Planning Ministry is committed to facilitate through one-window operation. While referring to the recent floods, the Minster said that recent floods had affected the country badly