Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged public to fully participate in tomorrow’s (Saturday) local government elections in Islamabad.

His statement comes minutes after the Islamabad High Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local body elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The former prime minister, while reacting to the court decision, congratulated the people of Islamabad on the court order to hold local elections in the federal capital.

He said that as a result of the court decision, the people of Islamabad will be able to elect their local government through voting. “It is the grace of almighty Allah that the honorable courts always rejected the illegal decisions of the ECP.”

Imran Khan said that this corrupt group is afraid of the people, and they always take an escape route from the elections, adding that the attempt of the thieves is only to maintain their control over the country and they are using horse trading and corruption to maintain their control over the country.

The PTI chairman went on to urge the people of Islamabad to fully participate in the municipal elections tomorrow.