KARACHI-The Seaview Road in Karachi will remain open for the public on New Year’s eve with “extra-ordinary security” to meet any untoward incident, police said on Thursday. According to SSP South Syed Asad Raza, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue will only be opened for one-way traffic to avoid any congestion.

Keeping in view the threat perception, he said the possibility of terrorist activity, law, and order situation by anti-social elements and religious agitators could not be ruled out.

“A total number of 2,383 policemen will be deployed at Seaview and other spots to meet any eventuality,” he told media. The police officer said aerial firing and using firecrackers would not be allowed. “Strict action would be taken against one-wheeling and those car-riders who indulge in rash driving or harass girls,” SSP Raza said.

“Apart from snap checkings, vehicles parked at the beach areas, clubs, restaurants, and hotels would be checked to avert any untoward incident.”

DSPs and SHOs have also been directed to ensure that the crowd does not become unruly and cause damage to the property, Raza said, adding that persons found in possession of wine or other intoxicant material would be detained.

Meanwhile, police arrangements have also been made at malls, shopping centers, and other important locations in the district South of the city.