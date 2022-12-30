Share:

PESHAWAR - a four-day management refresher course was organised at Khyber Medical University (KMU) peshawar, with the support of the pakistan academy for rural Development (parD) all administrative staff, from heads of various institutions and departments to additional directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, assistants, junior clerks, and even receptionists and telephone operators in five separate groups. with the needs of university staff in mind, the course was designed to train staff in organisational management, emotional intelligence, personality development, stress and anger management, leadership, team building, and time management, according to KMU statutes 2016. participants described the four-day training as a positive experience and an excellent model for other universities looking to improve the professional skills of their administrative staff