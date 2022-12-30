Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed that all formalities for the start of academic activities at the newly established University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences be completed on a priority basis. The CM said that when completed, the project would not only promote innovative research techniques in this field but would also provide a solid foundation for the long-term development of all relevant sectors. While chairing a progress review meeting for the start of classes at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the CM directed the concerned parties to bring the relevant laws and rules in line with current needs, adding that the proposed draft of the act already under consideration be finalised and submitted for approval immediately. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, higher authorities from the Live Stock, Law, and Establishment departments, as well as other relevant officials. The newly established university will offer education and research in 20 different departments across three faculties. Seven departments would be established under the faculty of BioSciences, including Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Fisheries, Wildlife, Biochemistry, and Biotechnology. Similarly, the Faculty of Veterinary Science would establish nine departments, including Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine, Surgery, and Pet Sciences, while the Faculty of Animal Production and Technology would establish five departments, including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Poultry Sciences, Breeding and Genetics, and the Department of Meat and Dairy Technology. The Livestock and Dairy Development Department would also be linked to the university as an outreach centre. The CM described the establishment of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences as a regional necessity and stated that the proposed university would prove to be a milestone for the development of livestock and allied fields.