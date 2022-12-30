Share:

KHyBER - The nation remembers the sacrifices made by tribal journalists in the course of their professional duties, and the restoration of long-term peace in the region, said Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the interim cabinet of Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) merged districts in Governor House, Peshawar. The governor administered oath to the 18 members interim cabinet of TUJ with Chairman Qazi Falullah. Qazi Fazlullah, the newly elected chairman of TUJ, apprised the governor of the problems of tribal media personnel, stating that they were performing their duties in hostile environments due to a lack of proper patronage from the government or international communities.