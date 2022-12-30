Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday presented awards to the top contributing taxpayers in the fiscal year 2021-22 to recognise their contributions in a taxpayer appreciation ceremony at the KPRA headquarters in Peshawar. Taimur Jhagra, Minister of Finance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by members of KPRA’s policy board, including provincial ministers, secretaries, and private members of the board. The KPRA presented mementoes to 51 taxpayers selected from ten different sectors and awarded the top five withholding agents based on their revenue contribution to KPRA collection in the fiscal year 2021-22 and their tax overall compliance level. Individually owned businesses and associations of individuals and companies from both the corporate and non-corporate sectors were among the award-winning taxpayers. Aside from that, certificates of appreciation were given to the KPRA’s best-performing officers during the fiscal year, allowing the KPRA to meet its goals. Jhagra praised the KPRA team’s efforts as well as the role of the taxpayer, noting that the KPRA’s annual growth rate is rapidly increasing in comparison to other provinces.