LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company’s enforcement wing continued crackdown against waste burning and illegal dumping in the city. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a report on the actions taken by the LWMC enforcement wing in Decem­ber had been released. More than 12,400 places were inspected this month. As many as 20320 challans were issued for setting garbage on fire and throwing garbage on roads. In December, fines of 4,557,000 were imposed for violations of the Local Government Act, while 24 FIRs were also registered for the crimes of illegal spreading of garbage and setting fire, and 7 illegal dumping vehicles were taken into custody.