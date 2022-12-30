Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Mehrgarh area of Bolan dis­trict on Thursday. According to police sources, the victim was on his way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital where it was identified as Sona Khan. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal for­malities. The Police registered a case and started an investigation.