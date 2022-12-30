Share:

KARACHI-The Mastercard Economics Institute Thursday released annual forecast for the coming year which shows how a new multi-speed global economy will impact growth and consumer spending behavior. A multi-speed global economy means some markets will feel the impact of inflation and rising interest rates more keenly.

‘Economic Outlook 2023’ draws on a multitude of public and proprietary data sets, as well as models that are intended to estimate economic activity across the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region.

The report explores four themes that will continue to shape the global economic environment— high interest rates and housing, trading down and shopping, prices and preferences, and shocks and omnichannel.