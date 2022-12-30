Share:

LAHORE - Press Information Department (PID) Director General Lahore Shafqat Abbas has urged the me­dia persons to adopt modern tools for reporting the news. He was addressing a two-day training workshop for journalists of print, electronic and social media, held with the Cooperation of Isla­mia University Bahawalpur and PID Lahore in Bahawalpur, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The director general said that the fed­eral government was aware of the importance of the media in present times because it acts as a bridge between the government and people. He said that the government wanted to enhance the capacities of the media persons and all efforts were being made for the purpose, adding that the two-day training workshop was also a part of it. He said that the media was the fourth pillar of the state and it had a key role to play at the na­tional and provincial level. Media persons have to adopt modern tools for reporting the news sto­ries for the purpose, he added. The director gen­eral expressed satisfaction at the participation of overwhelming number of media persons in the workshop and hoped that the effort would go a long way to help the media persons to dispense with their duties.

He also appreciated the role of the media during the recent floods. Journalists play the role of eyes and ears in democratic soci­ety. Earlier, Vice Chancellor Bahwalpur University Prof Dr Athar Mehboob also addressed the par­ticipants and said that the university was not only playing its role in promoting higher education in the region but also providing opportunities to the working journalists to improve their capacities.