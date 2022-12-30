Share:

LONDON - Meghan Markle accused of wanting to become the next Kim Kardashian of Hollywood. This claim has brought to light by columnist British media presenter Ryan-Mark Parsons, in his interview with Josh Howie and historian David Oldroydbolt. In the eyes of Mr Parsons, “They have pumped out so much animosity since leaving the royal family despite saying they’re going to America to seek privacy yet we’re seeing so much media from this couple who are absolutely desperate for attention.” He also claimed that he “wouldn’t be surprised if the Duchess of Sussex is trying to be the next Kim Kardashian.” Whereas, Prince Harry takes fans by surprise after making a shockingly ‘misogynistic’ comment in the direction of Meghan Markle. The apparent misogyny was noted in the Netflix docuseries when Prince Harr was asked, What was going through your head when you saw her coming?” In reference to his emotions while recalling Meghan Markle’s walk down the aisle, Prince Harry responded by telling director Liz Garbus, “Look at… Look at me, look what I got.” He also recalled thinking, “Look what I… look what I found… The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.