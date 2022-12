Share:

KARACHI - Two armed muggers snatched cell phones and other valuables from as many as 10 customers of an eatery in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, police said. Area SHO Arshad Janjua said that two armed robbers riding a motorbike arrived at the eatery, held the people present there at gunpoint, snatched their cell phones, cash and rode away. He said the police got some clues about the identity of the robbers and hoped that they would be arrested soon.