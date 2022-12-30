Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema Thursday said that the country was sinking deep into a quagmire of economic and political problems as the fed­eral government had become blind to all the problems in its lust for power.“Every day starts with a piece of bad news in the economic field.

There are lakhs of families involved in the textile industry and this in­dustry is on the verge of collapse. At present, the families facing con­tinued hunger and uncertain future are cursing the conspirators from the core of their hearts. If they want to do any service to the country then announce immediate elections. Con­ducting early, transparent elections will truly improve the country”, she said in a statement here. She pointed out that the corruption cases of She­hbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz and numerous other corrupt people were closed in the last eight months. “Regret­tably, the PML-N comes out clean and transparent every time during their rule”, she observed, adding that Imran Khan had exposed nu­merous masked faces by sacrificing his democratic government. “Today, every child knows who has harmed Pakistan to date”. Musarat Cheema further stated that the fear the PTI had been constantly expressing has now become a reality.”