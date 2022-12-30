Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Thurs­day said that the crisis of universities of the province would be discussed with officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) who scheduled to be visited Quetta on January.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of the eighteenth convocation of Balo­chistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Man­agement Sciences for distributing degrees to 750 graduates including 32 gold medalists.

Vice Chancellor Farooq Bazai and others were also present on this occasion. Addressing the cer­emony, Naseebullah Marree said that measures were being taken to solve the financial crisis of the uni­versities of the province.

From 2016 to 2018, students are getting quality education in the Uni­versity which is a welcome move, he said adding that it was the respon­sibility of the youth to make sincere efforts in academic life to brighten the name of the country.

He said that General Retired Pervez Musharraf has done many services and the parents of the stu­dents who graduated from the uni­versity and received their degrees deserved congratulations.