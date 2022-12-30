Share:

In the backdrop of Punjab Assembly imbroglio, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will hold its parliamentary party meeting in the first week of January to deliberate on the issues of trust vote and no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

The PML-N has directed its members of the Punjab Assembly to reach Lahore on January 2.

A parliamentary meeting of the party will be held in the first week of January and the meeting will hold discussion on no-trust motion against Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-N huddle will also deliberate on the no-confidence motions against the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will apprise the party MPAs regarding their next strategy.