A meeting of top civil and military leadership is under way to review the prevailing security situation and form a strategy to tackle the rising cases of terrorism in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over the National Security Committee (NSC) moot and it is attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other cabinet members. From the armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and chiefs of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force participated.

The military leadership would brief the meeting on terror incidents, situation at the Pak-Afghan border and implementation of the National Action Plan. Mr Dar would give a briefing on the economic situation of the country.

The decision to call the NSC meeting was taken at a meeting between the prime minster and the army chief on Thursday. At the meeting, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the recent terror incidents as the top guns pledged to crush the terrorism menace across the country, sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two-day 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference resolved to fight terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken during the conference.