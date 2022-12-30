Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday decided to place overstaying foreigner nationals into the blacklist category and impose fines after the general amnesty given to such people will come to an end on December 31. The Ministry of Interior in an official letter has asked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) that all those foreigners, who have been overstaying in Pakistan for more than a year, may be put into the Black List after the expiry of the amnesty scheme. The letter, available with The Nation, further reads that such foreigners would be given with one time permission to exit the country before placing them into the prohibited list but their exit applications would only be processed after payment of due fines. In July this year, the Ministry of Interior had announced an amnesty scheme for all foreigners, having overstayed for more than one year, to exit Pakistan by waiving off overstay fines with a cut-off date of December 31