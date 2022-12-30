Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has spent $1.5 billion in flood-affected areas from its own resources and the funding will reach to around $3 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. “By June 2023 we are planning to spend $2.5 to $3 billion in the flood-affected areas from our own resources and repurposing of loans,” Secretary Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah said while talking to media here. “A total of Rs400 billion more will be spent till the end of financial year- 2022-23 in flood-affected areas for infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors,” he said. The amount is also distributed through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), he added. He said that according to data of October, a total of $30.1 billion estimated damages and economic losses caused by floods in Pakistan. He said that estimated needs for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a resilient way are at least $16.3 billion, not including much needed new investments beyond the affected assets, to support Pakistan’s adaptation to climate change and overall resilience of the country to future climate shocks. He said that housing; agriculture and livestock; transport and communications sectors suffered the most significant damage, at $5.6 billion, $3.7 billion, and $3.3 billion, respectively. He said that Sindh is the worst affected province with close to 70 percent of total damages and losses, followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The Secretary said that loss of Sindh province is $20 billion, Balochistan $4 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab $700 million and $5 million respectively of inter-provincial infrastructure. However, he said that damage assessment in Sindh and Balochistan is continued. In reply to a query, he said that there is a total of Rs727 billion of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current financial years. Zafar Ali Shah further said that authorisation of Rs257 billion for development project has been issued till last week of December, while utilisation was Rs145 billion during this period. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal while presiding over review meeting of the second quarter of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) noticed slow utilisation of funds that is 56pc of the authorised funds. During the meeting PSDP projects of all ministries/divisions were discussed while the minister was briefed on the utilisation and expenditures of funds. “The projects which are in advanced stages and have low utilisation should be capped and priority should be given to the important projects which are near completion,” said the minister while stressing the ministries to ensure the utilisation of funds. The minister suggested that keeping in view the constraint budget and release strategy, priority may be assigned to those projects which are strategic and near to completion. He further said that the development budget has decreased from Rs1000 billion to Rs727 billion during last four years. For the first time in history, the previous government did not release the final quarterly instalment for the development budget, said the minister.