Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced that Jampur would be given the status of district and Dajal and Muhammadpur would be given the status of its tehsils.

Parvez Elahi said he had decided to make Jampur a district on the long-standing demand of the people. The chief minister also expressed his determination to make Jampur the best district of Punjab by developing the city’s areas and solving problems faced by the citizens. He further said the formation of a new district would create thousands of new job opportunities in Jampur, while the service delivery in Jampur, Muhammadpur, and Dajal would also be improved.

A university in Jampur was among the government’s priorities, he said. “It will provide opportunities for higher education to students, especially girls,” he said and added Jampur was like Gujrat for him.