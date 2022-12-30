Share:

We didn’t lose the game; we just ran out of time.

–Vince Lombardi

The history of computer games is tied to the development of technology. The computer must be equipped with the technology that is capable of handling large amounts of data and in turn, representing it accurately. The first computer game to ever be created is assumed to be Spacewar. It was developed in 1962 at MIT and originally ran on a PDP-1. This was a computer the size of a large car. The game would be called to have primitive graphics by today’s standards but there have been many games in the 1980s that are much worse. The game itself required two players each control a spaceship encircling a planet. They players then shoot each other, turn their ships, and accelerate. The goal is to hit the other player before they get a chance to hit you.