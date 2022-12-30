Share:

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a change in the schedule of the National Challenge Cup 2023, which was all set to commence on the 1st of January 2023.

The development came when stakeholders from negative mercury areas requested PFF to delay the mega event for a few weeks to liquidate the harsh weather-affected areas. Keeping into consideration and finding the facts, PFF has decided to postpone the event. The revised schedule shall be announced in due course.

Sharing his views on rescheduling the event, Manager Competitions Qamar Ali Qureshi said: “We always acknowledge the commendable contribution of departments for keeping the sports alive but after thorough certainty upon genuine concerns, we have decided to reschedule the event. As things get back to their regular patterns, the event will roll into action.