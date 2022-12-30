Share:

The federal government on Friday planned to outsource three international airports including Karachi’s Jinnah, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal, and Islamabad’s international airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while presiding over the session on aviation and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) affairs, directed to initiate the process of outsourcing under public-private partnership. The PM also formed a committee comprising Federal Minister for aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and federal secretary for aviation, Federal Minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Law minister Azam Nazir Tarar to overlook the process. The committee would be presided by the PM.

The PM was briefed that four A-320 airplanes were added to PIA’s fleet. The department officials said they were working on plans to get the PIA out of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s blacklist. Besides adding wide-body aircraft to the fleet, plans were underway to improve the image of the PIA, the officials added.

The session was also briefed that the PIA had generated a revenue of Rs172 billion in the fiscal year 2022, the largest revenue collection in the PIA’s history.

Earlier, the aviation minister had informed the Senate that changes in the PIA would be visible within a few months. He vowed that the PIA would meet a revenue target of up to Rs160 billion.